4.1 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 10 more deaths; 2 new La Crosse Co. cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin neared 20,000 Thursday, according to the Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 12,148 new test results, of which 492--or 4.1 percent--came back positive, according to new numbers released Thursday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

There were 10 deaths since yesterday attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 626.

Also in the latest numbers reported Thursday from the DHS, there were 39 new hospitalizations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show for the fourth consecutive day, there are no COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.

The La Crosse County Health Department said they have two new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday. It brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 65.

The cases involve a woman in her 40s who they said had contact with a previous case.

The other case is a male in his teens. The health department said the investigation into how he contracted the virus is just getting underway.

None of the cases are currently hospitalized. The numbered of recovered is 51 according to the health department.