Wisconsin state campgrounds to reopen next week
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say they'll re-open state campgrounds next week.
The DNR announced Thursday that state campgrounds will re-open June 10.
Park offices will remain closed, however, and campers can expect to find automatic touchless check-ins.
Reservations will be accepted by phone at 1-888-947-2757 and online only to eliminate interaction with DNR staff. Group camping, shelters and amphitheaters will remain closed through June 30.