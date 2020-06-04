World Dairy Expo 2020 canceled

MADISON (WKOW) -- World Dairy Expo 2020 has been canceled.

Organizers of the annual event made the announcement Thursday, following a meeting with leaders at the Alliant Energy Center and Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Expo organizers say it's not feasible to hold the event based on CDC guidelines and Dane County restrictions.

"We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too," expo general manager Scott Bentley said in a news release.

Bentley said other options were explored and considered, but "we recognize our responsibility is to maintain the health of our community and the safety of all of you as exhibitors, attendees and volunteers and to adhere to the orders dictated by Dane County through the Forward Dane public health plan and Emergency Order #3."

The expo remains committed to issuing full refunds for all payments made for the 2020 show.

Bentley said next year's expo is set for September 28 to October 2.