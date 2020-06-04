Xcel Energy begins transmission line inspections

Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW): Starting on June 5, an Xcel Energy crew will be inspecting power transmission lines in Wisconsin to prepare for summer and make sure Wisconsinites will have reliable power for the coming months.

The inspection of Xcel power lines in Wisconsin will take about 4 to 6 weeks, according to company representatives, and the process will involve company helicopters flying within 50 feet of power lines looking for potential repairs and encroachment issues from buildings or trees.

A statement from Xcel Energy said they have more than 7,000 miles of high voltage transmission lines in the Upper Midwest.