Another rough season ends with Wolves near bottom of league

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Another season of setback and tumult has mercifully ended for the Minnesota Timberwolves. This one was a strange ending, after the NBA’s decision this week to resume virus-halted play with 22 teams. That left the Timberwolves out, with a 19-45 record that was the third-worst in the league. They’ll have two first-round picks for the draft that is now scheduled for October. In the meantime, a critical offseason awaits. President of basketball operations Gersson Rosas overturned more than half of the roster in the winter, with more changes likely to come.