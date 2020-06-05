 Skip to Content

Another rough season ends with Wolves near bottom of league

7:35 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Another season of setback and tumult has mercifully ended for the Minnesota Timberwolves. This one was a strange ending, after the NBA’s decision this week to resume virus-halted play with 22 teams. That left the Timberwolves out, with a 19-45 record that was the third-worst in the league. They’ll have two first-round picks for the draft that is now scheduled for October. In the meantime, a critical offseason awaits. President of basketball operations Gersson Rosas overturned more than half of the roster in the winter, with more changes likely to come. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content