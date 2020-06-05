Black officers are torn between two worlds amid protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Black officers find themselves torn between two worlds when it comes to the protests against police brutality happening around the U.S. While they are part of the “thin blue line” of policing, the officers say they also understand the anguish expressed by demonstrators. These police are seeking to keep the peace, while also trying to bridge the divide between the black community and American law enforcement. Felicia Richards is a black New York City police detective. She says her emotions are no less than the people in the streets But she also has an obligation to her uniform and can’t compromise her humanity.