Country Boom canceled

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Added to the list of canceled events for the summer of 2020: Country Boom in West Salem.

Friday morning, organizers announced on their Facebook page that the event scheduled for early July is postponed to 2021.

"We would love nothing more than to enjoy a weekend of country music and cold beer with each of you. The community and our great team, work 365 days a year to plan for 3 magical days in the heart of the summer. There are a lot of factors to consider, and after working closely with the La Crosse County Health Department and many other officials, postponing was the best way to guarantee our top priority: the health and safety of our guests, artists, staff, and community," the post read in part.

People who have already purchased tickets for the event can use them next year.

Refunds are also available as well between June 6-30 if requested.

Next year's event is scheduled for July 8-10.

RELATED: Country Jam canceled for 2020