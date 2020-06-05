Country Fest moved to 2021

CADOTT, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite efforts to move Country Fest to August, organizers on Friday said they're calling off the event for 2020.

The annual event draws thousands to Chippewa County for the three day music festival.

In a statement, organizers said that Chippewa County decided not to approve event permits at a meeting earlier this week.

It was based on the uncertainty over COVID-19 and what could happen in August the organizers said. "Know that we wouldn’t have fought to hold our festival in August unless we were confident in providing you with a safe environment. The health and safety of our fans and our community is always our #1 concern!"

Tickets and campsites already purchased for 2020 will be good for 2021, set for June 24-26. Refunds are available for those who aren't able to attend. Anyone who ordered through the Country Fest ticketing site will get an email with details the statement said.

MORE: Country Fest website

