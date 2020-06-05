Districts jettison school police officers amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An increasing number of school districts are rethinking the presence of school resource officers in their schools amid the national outrage over the death of George Floyd. Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, on Thursday cut its ties with the Portland Police Bureau and joins a handful of other urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver that are mulling the fate of such programs. Protesters in some cities, including Portland, have demanded the removal of the officers from schools. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck during an arrest while he was handcuffed.