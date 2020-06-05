Fargo’s George Floyd event remains peaceful, despite threats

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Hundreds of people attended a memorial for George Floyd in North Dakota’s largest city, which ended with a Fargo police officer standing arm-in-arm with event organizers during a final song. Friday’s OneFargo event at Island Park was originally scheduled to end with a march to City Hall for a sit-in. Instead, organizers agreed to stay at the park after social media threats to burn down City Hall and cause other violence. The two-hour gathering included speeches, music and dancing. Event leader Wess Philome brought Fargo Police Sgt. Cristie Jacobsen out of the crowd to stand arm-in-arm with organizers for the song “Lean On Me.”