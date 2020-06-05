Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players

NEW YORK (AP) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality and encourages them to peacefully protest.

One day after Patrick Mahomes and several of his peers released a video demanding the league condemn racism, Goodell made his strongest statement on the issues many players passionately support.

Goodell offered condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality.

He says the NFL condemns racism and the systematic oppression of black people and admits the league was wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier