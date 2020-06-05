Judge sentences father to 22 years in prison in son’s death

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A New Richmond man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of his son. A jury found Kayle Fleischauer guilty of second-degree reckless homicide while armed in March. Prosecutors accused him of beating his 19-year-old son, Chase Fleischaue,r and then shooting him in April 2018. St. Croix County Judge Scott Needham sentenced Kayle Fleischauer on Friday to 22 years in prison and 15 years on extended supervision.