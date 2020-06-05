La Crescent’s Applefest canceled

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A combination of COVID-19 safety concerns and finances lead organizers of La Crescent's Applefest to not hold the festival this fall.

The group posted to their Facebook page their explanation behind the decision to cancel the event for 2020.

They cited the health and safety of the community as the first reason.

Secondly, they said that they rely on small businesses for donations to help put on Applefest. Stating that "these businesses have also been put in a very difficult financial position. Applefest cannot take the risk of being the last Apple Festival to take place in La Crescent. The board of directors take great pride on hosting this festival and enjoy being able to get the community together to celebrate the wonderful town of La Crescent and what it has to offer."

They said they hope that everyone can come together next year to enjoy the festival.

Applefest was first held in 1949.