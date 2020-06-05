La Crosse Community Theater’s Golson resigns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theater's producing artistic director Grant Golson has resigned from his position.

The resignation was effective June 5.

In a statement from the theater board, president Bradley Weber said that, "On behalf of our executive board, I want to share that we are grateful to Mr. Golson for his creative direction, energy and enthusiasm during his time with the La Crosse Community Theater.

Weber didn't say in the statement for Golson's resignation.