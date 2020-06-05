La Crosse volunteer drives food and supplies to the Twin Cities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Samuel Mangold packed his car with water bottles, food and paper towels then drove the supplies to help the Twin Cities community in crisis.

Mangold said he put the word out to his friends, mostly recent UW-La Crosse graduates, and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards members who all helped pay for the needed goods.

He raised over $1,000 and delivered the purchased supplies to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Paul.

"Everyone who donated has played a bigger part in this than I have," Mangold said. "I mean this would not even be close to possible without pure generosity shown by hundreds of people."

Mangold said he's grateful that Festival Foods helped organize and pack the supplies.

Anyone looking to help the Twin Cities community can donate or help through the Twin Cities Aid Distribution website.