Man killed after trying to pass tractors on road in Juneau County

TOWNSHIP OF WONEWOC (WKOW) -- Juneau County deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday night on State Highway 33 near Bass Road in Wonewoc.

According to law enforcement officers, a driver of a pick-up truck going westbound tried to pass two tractor-drawn farm implements that were also going westbound.

As the driver passed, they hit one of the implements and was hurt.

The pick-up driver went to the hospital but was prounounced dead.

The drivers of the tractors were not hurt.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate, and the name of the driver will not be released until family is notified.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and Elroy Police Department.