Milwaukee man accused of trying to burn mobile phone store

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old Milwaukee man with trying to set a mobile phone store on fire with a Molotov cocktail during unrest in Milwaukee following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tyshaun Smith faces federal counts of attempted arson and possession of a destructive device. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Boost Mobile late Sunday. When officers arrived, they saw three men standing outside a broken window. The Journal Sentinel reports authorities allege Smith was holding what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail _already burning _ and threw it inside the store before the three men fled. Smith later told investigators he noticed on Facebook that rioting was going on, that he became enraged and felt he had to do something.