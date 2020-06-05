Minnesota AG asked to handle cases of police-involved deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s county attorneys want to give the state attorney general the authority to handle all cases of police-involved deaths, as is the case against the four former Minneapolis police officers involved George Floyd’s death. The Minnesota County Attorneys Association voted in transferring that power during an emergency meeting Thursday that included Attorney General Keith Ellison. The attorney general is now leading the state’s case against the officers instead of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. State lawmakers would need to pass legislation during this month’s special session to give the attorney general the ongoing authority.