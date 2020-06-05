New cases of COVID-19 reported in Houston, Winona counties

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — On Friday, Minnesota health officials said there was a large increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 including ones in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 712 new cases of the coronavirus. It increased the number of people who have contracted the virus to 26,980.

One of the cases was in Houston County. It was a lab-confirmed case according to Houston County Public Health & Human Services. It is the third case in the county.

There was an additional case in Winona County. There now have been 81 cases there.

In the state, approximately four-fifths, or 21,864 people no longer need isolation after contracting the virus according to the Department of Health.

With 33 new deaths, there have been a total of 1,148 who have died from COVID-19.

922 of the deaths came among people living in long-term care or assisted living facilities. 26 of the new deaths came from long-term or assisted living facilities while seven were classified as coming from private residences.

The figure for health care workers who have been infected also increased to 2,890.

The latest state figures show 220 patients in Minnesota intensive care units on Friday, a decrease of 24 from Thursday. A total of 478 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 3 0 Winona 81 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments