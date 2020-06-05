Percentage of positive COVID-19 cases continues to drop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday that 3% of all test results were positive. That continues a downward trend over the past two weeks. In total, nearly 19.900 people have contracted the virus in Wisconsin and there have been 633 deaths. Also on Friday, Dane County and Madison loosened a public health order to let churches fill 25% of their capacity. The change came after the Madison Catholic Diocese challenged the original reopening plan, which limited churches to no more than 50 parishioners, as unconstitutional.