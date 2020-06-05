Police release report, video on mayor’s wife pepper spray incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department released a report into an incident where Mayor Tim Kabat's wife was pepper-sprayed by another person.

WXOW made an open records request for the May 30 incident at the corner of 4th Street North and La Crosse Street. Video and photos were released by police Friday afternoon.

The report said that an officer found Christy Kabat in the middle of the intersection being helped by people. Witnesses said Kabat had been pepper-sprayed by a man driving a van with whom she had had a verbal and physical confrontation in the intersection.

The report's summary, which can be read below, said that "the female, who was identified as Christy Kabat, had approached the vehicle two separate times, striking the vehicle, and yelling at the driver. The second time she approached the vehicle, she reached inside the driver's side and scratched both arms of the driver. She was subsequently pepper-sprayed by the driver and he drove away."

At the end of the report, it stated, "it appears that Christy Kabat is the instigator in the situation. I am referring this incident to the city attorney's office for review and recommendations."

An arrest has not been made nor have charges have been filed.

Police also released cell phone video from a witness to the incident. The video captures part of the confrontation between Kabat and the driver. It does not show Kabat being pepper-sprayed.

Another video, this one from a camera on city hall, the van stopped at the intersection. Kabat is seen running up to the van, gesturing for several moments, then walking out of view towards the van. A large yellow cloud is then seen. Seconds later, the van quickly drives through the intersection.

Contacted by WXOW, Mayor Kabat said he wouldn't make any comment at this time "as the incident is under review."