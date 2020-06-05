Police try to stop Floyd rally in Sydney due to virus fears

SYDNEY (AP) — Police challenged whether a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Saturday in Australia’s largest city is too much of a virus risk, as demonstrators in the capital reminded the country that racial inequality is not a U.S. issue alone. Masks and hand sanitizer were handed out at the Canberra rally, and most protesters kept social distance except to hear speeches. A school teacher who attended said Australia should not accept more than 430 indigenous Australians dying in police custody or prison in the past three decades. The crowd exceeded virus limits but police did not intervene. Saturday’s protests are likely to be much larger and it will be harder to maintain social distancing.