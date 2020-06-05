Pride flag to fly over State Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers says the Rainbow Pride flag will fly over the State Capitol starting Friday afternoon.

The flag will be raised during the month of June in recognition of Pride Month. It will be raised at 1 p.m. Friday and will fly over the Capitol until sunset on June 30.

“Wisconsin is a proud state that recognizes that diversity makes our communities and our state stronger,” said Gov. Evers said in a news release. “I am proud to once again celebrate the diversity and resiliency of the LGBTQ community this Pride Month and to share this symbol of our commitment to continue to do the work needed to create a more equitable, just, and inclusive state for all.”

This will be the second time the Pride flag has flown over the State Capitol -- last year was the first.

Evers says the flag will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the State Capitol. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the East wing flagpole above the Rainbow Pride flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North wing flagpole as it does every day.