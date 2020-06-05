Protests continue in Wisconsin, no major conflicts

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marchers and a caravan of cars moved slowly into a western Milwaukee suburb Thursday night, but stopped short of a major mall where police were waiting. Several hundred people turned back from Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and headed back into Milwaukee. Few police were present along the route. The Journal Sentinel reports it was the eight straight day of marches led by community activists Frank Nitty and Khalil Coleman. Another group of people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality against blacks marched through the east side of Milwaukee to downtown and back Thursday evening. Several hundred people took over street intersections, but remained peaceful.