Quieting and cooling…

Early rain…

A line of rain and lightning will continue to exit the Coulee Region. The majority of the severe weather has held off to the southwest into Iowa.

Bring back the sun…

After the line of showers heads out, the clearing will occur quickly after. But with the passage of a cold front, it could be breezy today as a northerly takes over. We’re not expecting a deep fall in temperatures behind the cold front, but a more seasonal forecast.

The sunshine will shine bright again by this afternoon. The sun will stick around into the weekend forecast. Saturday will be the “cooler” day before we tap back into southerly winds as we start a new work week.

Another warm burst…

We could expect the calm forecast to continue Monday, but our temperatures climb to the 90s. This surge of moisture and warmth comes from the gulf as the remnants of Cristobal. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday.

Enjoy the warmth while it’s here, the extended outlook brings a cooler trend for mid-June.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett