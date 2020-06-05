Salvation Army of La Crosse County hands out donuts to community leaders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army of La Crosse County passed out free donuts to healthcare workers, first responders, local food banks, and others in the community that have dedicated their time to help during this pandemic.

Donut Day commemorates the 'Donut Lassies' who are female Salvation Army volunteers who provide writing supplies, stamps, home-cooked meals, and of course, donuts for soldiers on the front lines in W.W.I.

Jeff Richardson, the Core Officer for Salvation Army of La Crosse County, said he is so proud of the people of La Crosse County.

"We're just thankful that we stand shoulder to shoulder with a serving, giving, thanking the community," said Richardson.

Its all thanks to Kwik Trip for donating the donuts for Friday.

The Salvation Army started in London in 1865. The church reports they serve and help nearly 30 million Americans a year.