Unusual real estate market still a solid investment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Many major money decisions have taken a backseat to meeting immediate needs. For plenty of people, however, making the biggest-of-their-life home purchase remains a priority.

Jillian Hugo, a realtor with Coldwell Banker River Valley, said like many aspects of life, the home sales market has shifted. Hugo said open houses are on hold right now in favor of virtual walkthroughs and 3-D tours. Buyers looking to see a home in person should also expect increased sanitizing efforts, health checks and social distancing. Hugo said to come into the market with an open mind as all sellers will likely require different precautions.

For sellers, Hugo recommends setting comfortable expectations. It is up to them to decide how buyers can view their property, and since the home inventory remains low, consumer demand is high. Low mortgage rates will also contribute to the ongoing boon for buyers and sellers.

The bottom line, according to Hugo, is that for those who need to make a move on the real estate market, it is still a good time to do so. She recommends those that have the financial means to do so shouldn't hesitate to buy or sell, as long as they bring a little patience and understanding to the process.