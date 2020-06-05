Walz announces gradual reopening of indoor dining, gyms

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced a gradual reopening of indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues during the coronavirus pandemic. Walz says the restrictions will loosen next Wednesday, but customers and employees still will be either strongly recommended or required to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a statement, Walz says the state is “now in a position to carefully turn the dial toward reopening society.” Restaurants can offer indoor dining while maintaining social distancing, requiring reservations and seating no more than 50 percent occupancy. Gyms, yoga studios, theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys and museums may open at 25 percent occupancy.