Weekend weather lies ahead…

Cooler Friday weather…

Northwest winds kicked in and delivered drier air to the region on Friday. Highs were in the 80s to end the work week. Those numbers are above average for early June.

Pleasant weekend…

High pressure is moving in for the weekend with north winds diminishing. Winds will come around to the south for Sunday and winds will pick up for the day. Gusts could reach close to 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and we can expect plenty of sunshine.

Hotter next week…

Highs will rise for Monday and Tuesday in advance of a storm system. We could reach into the 90s Monday. Humidity will rise and that will bring an increasing chance of showers and t-storms for Tuesday into Wednesday. We will monitor for any severe weather threat.

Cooler weather late in the week…

In the wake of showers and t-storms, cooler high pressure will drop in from Canada and highs will tumble back into the 60s to lower 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Pollen forecast...

Grass pollen counts will build for the weekend. The peak of grass pollens should occur over the next few weeks. Tree pollens will gradually diminish.

Have a nice weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden