What does it mean to be an ally?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - Community leaders in Western Wisconsin want to remind people that being an ally to people of color goes beyond just attending rallies.

They say those who want to stand in solidarity should actively do so everyday. It can be as simple as correcting other's insensitive comments and looking out for false accusations against people of all races.

Above all else, they say don't tolerate any racist words or actions from anyone even if they claim it's "just a joke."

“There's a phrase: ‘Get your cousins,’” said the president of Uniting Bridges, Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. “What that means is you have to be the one to look at your family members and say, ‘If you want me around you, you're not going to use that kind of language. If you love me, you're not going to stay stuff with me here.’"

For those attending peaceful protests, Ducksworth-Lawton said be cautious of people trying to cause havoc and putting the blame on people of color. If you see that happening document and report it.