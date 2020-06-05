White coats for black lives; Healthcare providers acknowledge systemic racism

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's Mayo Clinic Health System is among those taking part in a nationwide outreach effort called White Coats for Black Lives.

Health care providers are taking a knee to pay tribute to George Floyd. The demonstration also highlights the racial disparities in health care.

Paul Mueller, the Regional Vice President for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin, said Mayo Clinic Health System's core values have a zero tolerance of bigotry and racism.

"As a healthcare professional, all of us were angered and sadden when an individual dies in the street and says, 'I can't breathe!', because that is what we intuitively respond to," Mueller said. "We want to stand in solidarity in other healthcare professionals but also our racially diverse staff and communities and particularly black people."

Dr. Caroline Wilker, Chair of Diversity and Inclusion at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse, said the Mayo Clinic's core values are to treat everyone fairly, regardless of their race, socioeconomic status, and more.

"We in healthcare are committed to serving all people," Wilker said. "We have a conscience understanding that there are significant health disparities based on race in this country. In a commitment to eliminate this inequity, we have to acknowledge the problem."

You can learn more about the Mayo Clinic Health Systems overview of inclusion and diversity here.