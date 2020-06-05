Percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to drop; 3 more in La Crosse County

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW/AP) — The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday that 3% of all test results were positive. There were 357 new cases Friday.

That continues a downward trend over the past two weeks. In total, 20,249 people have contracted the virus in Wisconsin and there have been 633 deaths.

Approximately 13,337 of the cases, or two-thirds, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show one person in the hospital with COVID-19. The person is not in intensive care.

Three new cases are reported by the La Crosse County Health Department on Friday. Of the 68 total cases, 52 are recovered.

The new cases are a woman in her 30s with moderate symptoms, a man in his 30s with mild symptoms, and a man in his 50s with mild symptoms.

The health department said two of the three cases involve contact with previous cases.

Counties in the region update their numbers later in the afternoon. This table will be updated when new information becomes available.