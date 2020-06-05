Witness: Floyd didn’t resist arrest, tried to defuse things

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was with George Floyd on the night he died says his friend did not resist arrest, and instead tried to defuse the situation. Maurice Lester Hall is a longtime friend of Floyd’s and was a passenger in Floyd’s car when police approached him on May 25. Hall told The New York Times that Floyd was crying out for help because he was dying, and he will always remember seeing fear in his friend’s face. Floyd died after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck and held it there for several minutes, even after Floyd became motionless. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.