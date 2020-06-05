Youth Outdoor Fest Canceled

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department has made the decision to cancel the 12th Annual Youth Outdoor Fest. Organizers say that it was not canceled lightly, and that the decision to cancel was made after active monitoring and responding to COVID-19 guidelines for the La Crosse community. The Parks and Rec department urges everyone to do their part and care for members of the community by social distancing and limiting the size of groups.

The organizers say that they are looking forward to the return of the Youth Fest on July 21, 2021, and they thank the community for their understanding in these uncertain times.