Few overnight showers possible before dry Sunday

It's been a beautiful day with low humidity and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will see increasing cloud cover tonight and that comes with the slight chance for a shower or a few rumbles of thunder as a warm front moves through.

An area of thunderstorms is moving through Minnesota this evening, which could clip our area.

The sun comes back out tomorrow, though. We'll likely start partly cloudy and become sunny by afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will get into the low 80s, and humidity will slowly start to creep up as we head toward Monday.

By Monday, we are expecting temperatures in the low 90s once again with more humidity. As we head into Tuesday, the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal will ride up along a cold front, bringing us showers and thunderstorms.

Given the tropical nature of the air mass we could see rainfall totals in the 1 to 2 inch range. Keep an eye on this forecast as we go into the next several days.

We will see a moderate chance for rain and thunder through Wednesday, with slight chances lingering into Thursday. After that, we will see a drop in humidity as dry, comfortable weather and sunshine return.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Jess Langlois