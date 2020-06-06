No ‘silver lining’: Trump faces voter backlash amid crises

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — There are new signs among battleground state voters that President Trump’s unsteady leadership over the course of dual national crises has alienated supporters and energized adversaries. The Republican president has time to recover, but there is a growing consensus among the political class in both parties that, at least for now, Trump is losing. Just 21% of voters believe the United States is on the right track, according to a Monmouth University poll released this week. That marks a seven-year low. But Trump’s defeat is far from certain. He has repeatedly demonstrated the rules that have long governed presidential politics rarely apply to him.