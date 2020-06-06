School establishes scholarship for 2 men killed by police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A historically black school in Alabama is establishing a scholarship to honor two black men who were killed by police. Alabama State University in Montgomery says the scholarship will be named for George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. It will also honor Greg Gunn, who was shot to death by a police officer in Montgomery in 2016. Gunn once attended classes at Alabama State. The first recipients will be identified for the fall semester. President Quinton Ross says the scholarship honors not just Floyd and Gunn but any black person who died under similar circumstances.