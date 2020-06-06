Surfers honor George Floyd in ‘paddle out’ held around world

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of surfers paddled through crashing waves in Santa Monica, California, to form a massive circle on the water in honor of George Floyd. The so-called paddle out tradition to celebrate a life and mourn its loss was held at beaches around the world Friday. It was organized by Black Girls Surf to share the pain they are feeling with devotees of a sport that has not always welcomed them. Surfers chanted Floyd’s name nine times to mark the nearly nine minutes his neck was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white Minneapolis officer.