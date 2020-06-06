The Pearl makes adjustments for COVID-19 regulations

LACROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor has made a lot of adjustments in the wake of COVID-19.

The Ice cream parlor has changed their service a couple of different times, first starting with curbside pick up, and now currently operating a walk-up window service.

Although the ice cream side of The Pearl is operating under these conditions, the candy shop is now fully open. While browsing the shop, it is requested that a mask be worn.