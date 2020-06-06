Turning grief into change, movement targets racial injustice

Momentum for what many hope is a sustained movement aimed at tackling racial injustice and police reforms promised to grow Saturday as more protesters filled streets around the world. In the U.S., mourners prepared for a second memorial service for George Floyd, who died a dozen days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Formal and impromptu memorials to Floyd have stretched from Minnesota to Paris, Rome and Johannesburg, South Africa. In his birthplace of North Carolina, a public viewing and private service for family was planned Saturday as authorities in Washington prepared for what was expected to be the largest demonstration against police brutality in the city so far.