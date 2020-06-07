A pleasant end to the weekend

Today will start partly cloudy with a slight chance of a spot shower early, but we will become sunny by afternoon. sunshine will increase throughout the day.

By this afternoon, we will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are once again expected to reach the low 80s, and humidity will slowly start to creep up as we head toward Monday.

Overnight lows will be on the warm side, in the 60s and close to 70 with a mostly clear sky.

By Monday, we are expecting temperatures in the low 90s once again with more humidity. As we head into Tuesday, the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal will ride up along a cold front, bringing us showers and thunderstorms.

Given the tropical nature of the air mass we could see rainfall totals exceeding 1 or 2 inches, depending on track. It is quite rare for the remnants of a tropical system to make it into Wisconsin. Keep an eye on this forecast as we go into the next several days.

We will see a moderate chance for rain and thunder through Wednesday, with slight chances lingering into Thursday. After that, we will see a drop in humidity as dry, comfortable weather and sunshine return.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Jess Langlois