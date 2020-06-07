DNC considering testing all attendees for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee is scheduled to start in a little more than two months and convention organizers are now preparing for the possibility of testing every person who shows up for COVID-19.

Top Democrats say they may make final decisions just days before the start of the convention on August 17.

That could include testing everyone who enters Fiserv Forum.

"It's like if you're tested on one day, that doesn't mean you're good for the whole time," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik. "Having the personnel in place to collect the specimens, they're processed and turned around, is going to be really important."

While the DNC is still committed to some type of event in Milwaukee, the Republican National Convention is up in the air.

North Carolina's governor does not want a full-scale event there, so the president is looking to move the convention out of that state to hold an in-person event.