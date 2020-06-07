Iowa reports 602 COVID-19 deaths, 21,589 cases of the virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — owa health officials are reporting 5 more deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak and 151 new cases of the disease caused by the virus. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 602 people have died with COVID-19 in the state and 21,589 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state since the outbreak began. Nearly half of Iowa’s coronavirus cases are located in four counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk and Buena Vista. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, it can cause more severe illness.