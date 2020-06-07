Lightning suspected in fire that destroyed Minnesota church

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A church whose congregation dates back 144 years caught fire over the weekend in rural western Minnesota during a thunderstorm and was destroyed. Bethel Lutheran Church caught fire early Saturday evening about 11 miles south of Battle Lake. No injuries were reported. The Rev. Todd Hylden believes lightning caused the blaze. The church has about 150 members. Worship services scheduled for late Sunday morning have been moved to the parking lot next to the charred rubble of the church, whose congregation was formed in 1876.