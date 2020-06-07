NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — NASCAR paused before Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the country’s social unrest. The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death. During their warm-up laps, the 40 cars pulled to a stop in front of the empty grandstands and shut off their engines to hear from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. He told them “our sport must do better.” Before the race, Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe.” Wallace is the only black driver in NASCAR’s top series.