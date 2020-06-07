One person severely injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is taken from the scene with severe injuries in a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 16 Saturday night according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Battalion Chief David Snow said they were called to the crash near Bluff Pass Road shortly after 9 p.m.

One of the people involved was trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

Rescue crews extricated the person who was then taken to Gundersen Health System with what was described as severe injuries.

The cause of he crash is under investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office