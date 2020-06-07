Peaceful protesters ask for a clearer plan for racial justice

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Peaceful protesters asked that law enforcement create a clearer plan for how they plan to end racial injustice through the "Campaign to Zero" movement.

Activists and community members spoke about their experiences with racism to hold local law enforcement and city leaders accountable as they continue to work towards creating a safer community.

Organizer Katrina Sletten said implementing the "8 Can't Wait Campaign to Zero" movement is only the beginning.

"We're taking a first step and we have to continue talking about racism, we don't care that it's making people uncomfortable," Sletten said. "It has to be that dialogue and it has to be that discussion."

"We want to march to fix it," Activist and speaker Nicole Sutton said. "We're not doing it violently. We're doing it extremely peacefully. So that's all we want we just want some change and to make sure that that change stays there."

Sletten said she's glad the La Crosse Police Department launched its "Transparency in Policing" website, but that they'r looking for a more declarative plan on how the police are actively taking steps to end racial injustice.

"The police manual is 426 pages long. I did read through all of that. It is hard for your average day citizen to read through all of that to find out which ones we have and which ones we still need to work on," Sletten said. "So we're saying just come out with a clear thing saying: Here are the pieces we have, here are the pieces that we need to work on. Here's how we plan on doing that."

The peaceful protesters worked with the police to facilitate a peaceful protest and march after the speakers concluded.