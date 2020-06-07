Turning up the heat for Monday

Pleasant end to weekend...

Sunday was warm, and breezy, but fairly pleasant. Most of us saw temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It was a great day for anything outdoor related. We'll keep a south breeze overnight and lows are only going to drop to the upper 60s.

Atmospheric ridging...

Thanks to atmospheric ridging in place, we are going to ramp up the heat and humidity for the day on Monday. Right now we are expecting many to reach the 90 degree mark yet again, with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. This will make our "feels like" temperatures close to 100 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors. We're going to be seeing mostly sunny skies as well, and those UV rays will be incredibly strong for Monday.

Tropical Storm Cristobal...

Tropical Storm Cristobal is making landfall along many of the gulf states this afternoon/evening. It isn't strong enough to be classified as a hurricane, but it is still producing 50mph winds with heavy rainfall and a decent storm surge for parts of Lousiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Eventually, this storm actually has a chance of weakening but staying strong enough to make it to our region. It will be classified as a tropical depression, but still be capable of some heavy rain and windy conditions. If you live near a flood prone area, please stay attentive to the forecast as we could pick up 2.00" + of rainfall for Tuesday/Wednesday and flash flooding is a possibility. Again the timing of this tropical system impacting our region looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday. You can keep up with the latest forecast from the NHC here.

Extended Forecast...

Rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but then high pressure should settle in giving us some sunshine and MUCH cooler temperatures. Right now I think we should see highs in the 70s for Wednesday through Sunday of this upcoming weekend.