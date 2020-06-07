2.3 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 3 more cases in La Crosse County

MADISON (WKOW) -- The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases since yesterday dropped to 2.7.

The Department of Health Services reported 11,329 new test results, of which 264--or 2.3 percent--came back positive, according to new numbers released Sunday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

There were 2 deaths since yesterday attributed to COVID-19.

Also in the latest numbers reported Sunday from the DHS, there were 16 new hospitalizations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show one person in the hospital with COVID-19. The person is not in intensive care.

The La Crosse County Health Department said there were three more cases Sunday. No details were made available. They have now had 73 total cases. 52 have since recovered.