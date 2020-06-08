Democrats look to counter GOP vote-by-mail fraud claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are mounting a new effort to push back against a well-funded Republican campaign that seeks to undermine public confidence in mail-in-voting. An organization called Fair Fight, led by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, has joined forces with Priorities USA, the largest Democratic outside group, and American Bridge, the party’s opposition research clearinghouse, to form a new effort called Voter Suppression Watch. The aim is to not only counter Republicans in the courts, but in public relations, too, while playing offense by providing opposition research that often forms the grist of news stories.